Almonte went 1-for-3 and drew a walk in Tuesday's one-run victory over the White Sox.

Almonte's sixth-inning double off starter James Shields was the 27-year-old's first extra-base hit of the season. Through seven games and 16 plate appearances, Almonte has a team-high .500 OBP with a pair of RBI and three runs scored. Admittedly the sample size is small, but the outfielder has displayed a bit of growth in plate discipline thus far by managing to earn five free passes (31.3 percent walk rate).