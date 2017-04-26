Indians' Abraham Almonte: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Almonte is back in the lineup Wednesday against Houston, playing right field and hitting seventh.
The outfielder ceded his outfield spot to Brandon Guyer yesterday against the left-handed Dallas Keuchel, but he'll jump back in today against righty Lance McCullers. Almonte is hitting just .238 on the year, but he's been significantly better (.294) at home, so Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field give his daily projection a slight bump.
