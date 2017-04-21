Indians' Abraham Almonte: Sits against lefty Friday
Almonte is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Almonte has moved into a platoon in right field, so with southpaw Jose Quintana taking the hill for Chicago, he'll head to the bench for the night off. Brandon Guyer will take over for the time being.
