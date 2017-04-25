Indians' Abraham Almonte: Sitting out Tuesday against southpaw
Almonte is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros.
With the left-handed Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for Houston, Almonte will head to the bench. Brandon Guyer will get the nod to start in right field while Almonte heads to the bench.
