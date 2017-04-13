Almonte is starting in right field for Thursday's contest with the White Sox.

The general assumption was that Almonte would be the primary option in center field with Lonnie Chisenhall returning from the disabled list, but the Indians instead opted to insert Chisenhall in center and keep Almonte in right field (where he has started four games this season). It's unclear if this is just a one-game thing or a sign of things to come, but it's a situation worth watching in the next few days.