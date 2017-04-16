Almonte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Though Almonte is a switch hitter, he owns a career .631 OPS versus lefties compared to a .708 mark against righties, so manager Terry Francona will keep the outfielder on the bench with southpaw Matt Boyd on the bump for the Tigers. Brandon Guyer, a lefty killer throughout his career, will replace Almonte in right field and bat sixth in the order.