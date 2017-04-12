Indians' Abraham Almonte: Takes seat on bench Wednesday
Almonte is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Almonte has gotten off to a solid start at the plate by getting on base 50 percent of the time, but he'll cede Wednesday's start to lefty-killer Brandon Guyer to give him some reps against Chicago southpaw Derek Holland. Look for Almonte to return to the lineup Thursday when right-hander Miguel Gonzalez takes the hill for the White Sox.
