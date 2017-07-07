Indians' Adam Moore: Activated from disabled list Friday
Moore (quadriceps) was reinstated from the DL on Friday.
Moore returns from a two-week stay on the disabled list with a right quad injury. The catcher is hitting .235/.312/.346 with four home runs and 14 RBI during 42 games this season for Triple-A Columbus.
