Moore (quadriceps) was reinstated from the DL on Friday.

Moore returns from a two-week stay on the disabled list with a right quad injury. The catcher is hitting .235/.312/.346 with four home runs and 14 RBI during 42 games this season for Triple-A Columbus.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast