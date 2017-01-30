Indians' Adam Moore: Re-signs minor league contract with Indians
Moore agreed to a minor league deal with the Indians on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The 32-year-old catcher spent most of his time in Triple-A Columbus, slashing .247/.316/.365 in 329 plate appearances. He was briefly called up to the Indians, going hitless in five at-bats with four strikeouts. Given his career slash line of .197/.237/.303 in 292 major league plate appearances, he will likely serve as organizational depth again for the Tribe.
