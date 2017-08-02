Plutko was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He'll enter the bullpen in place of Andrew Miller (knee), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. It's expected that Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith will assume most of Miller's usual duties as the team's stoppers in high-leverage situations, with Plutko relegated to mop-up duty in less competitive scenarios. Plutko carried a 6.71 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 106 innings with Columbus on the season.