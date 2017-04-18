Indians' Andrew Miller: Holds onto lead in Monday's win
Miller pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a walk and recording one strikeout en route to his second hold of 2017 in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Twins.
Unlike Monday, there haven't been many close games for Miller to rack up the counting stats just yet, but that hasn't stopped manager Terry Francona from keeping the left-hander busy. Through six scoreless appearances (seven innings), Miller has an 8:1 K:BB with a fancy 0.86 WHIP.
