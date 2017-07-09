Miller struck out two over two scoreless innings Saturday in Minnesota to earn his 18th hold of the season.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning, manager Terry Francona called on Miller to pitch more than a frame for the 14th time this season. The big left-hander was said to be getting more save opportunities before hitting the break, but Saturday was a perfect example of Miller's usefulness before the ninth inning. Although he'll certainly be in the mix for some saves as the season progresses, it's clear Miller is more valuable in his current role, thus leaving Cody Allen to handle the ninth.