Indians' Andrew Miller: Owns perfect ERA through seven games
Miller captured his third hold of the year after dealing 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday against Minnesota.
Miller has held his opponents hitless in five of seven appearances this season, just as he did in Thursday's win. The left-hander has been on point through 8.1 innings, pounding 91 of 125 pitches for strikes (73 percent strike rate) while maintaining a flawless ERA.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Holds onto lead in Monday's win•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Picks up hold•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Picks up first win in season opener•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Finishes prep for WBC with two strikeouts•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Tosses scorless inning in Cactus League debut•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Will return to setup role•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...