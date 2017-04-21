Miller captured his third hold of the year after dealing 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday against Minnesota.

Miller has held his opponents hitless in five of seven appearances this season, just as he did in Thursday's win. The left-hander has been on point through 8.1 innings, pounding 91 of 125 pitches for strikes (73 percent strike rate) while maintaining a flawless ERA.

