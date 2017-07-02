Miller pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season during Saturday's win over Detroit.

Cody Allen had allowed four runs over four innings through his past four appearances, which included two losses, so manager Terry Francona turned to Miller in the ninth Saturday. Allen did pitch a scoreless eighth frame, though, and there is no guarantee that he won't return to ninth-inning duty immediately or in the near future. Still, Miller's already a high-end fantasy asset without save opportunities, so if he's in line for even the occasional chance to close out a game, his value climbs even higher.