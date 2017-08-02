Indians' Andrew Miller: Placed on disabled list
Miller (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right knee tendinitis, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Miller was charged with a blown save after giving up a run in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and was examined by the Indians' head athletic trainer after the appearance, prompting the relief ace's first DL trip of the season. The lefty hasn't looked especially sharp lately, hitting an opposing batter and walking one during both of his last two outings. During Miller's absence, Cody Allen should be in line to receive all of the save opportunities, while Bryan Shaw, the newly acquired Joe Smith and Nick Goody take on heightened roles in the seventh and eighth innings.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Blows first save of 2017•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Logs 18th hold Saturday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: To get more save chances•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Pitches ninth for second save•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Strikes out four in relief•
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...