Miller (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with right knee tendinitis, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miller was charged with a blown save after giving up a run in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox and was examined by the Indians' head athletic trainer after the appearance, prompting the relief ace's first DL trip of the season. The lefty hasn't looked especially sharp lately, hitting an opposing batter and walking one during both of his last two outings. During Miller's absence, Cody Allen should be in line to receive all of the save opportunities, while Bryan Shaw, the newly acquired Joe Smith and Nick Goody take on heightened roles in the seventh and eighth innings.