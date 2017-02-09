Miller plans to pitch for Team USA in each round of the World Baseball Classic, MLB Network Radio reports.

Miller has made it clear, despite a heavy workload last year, that he'll go full-throttle for Team USA and his first big-league manager, Jim Leyland, in the upcoming WBC. Any club would be concerned if a high-priced asset like Miller left the team during spring training to play for another organization. The big lefty who played a critical role in the team's 2016 AL Championship will now have to ramp up his preseason routine a bit early, and lock in for a potential 10-month stretch of pitching. It's fair to assume a veteran like Miller will handle the situation with care, but if he's used often during the WBC, then he may be on an innings-limit early in the 2017 MLB season.