Indians' Andrew Miller: Planning to go all out in WBC
Miller plans to pitch for Team USA in each round of the World Baseball Classic, MLB Network Radio reports.
Miller has made it clear, despite a heavy workload last year, that he'll go full-throttle for Team USA and his first big-league manager, Jim Leyland, in the upcoming WBC. Any club would be concerned if a high-priced asset like Miller left the team during spring training to play for another organization. The big lefty who played a critical role in the team's 2016 AL Championship will now have to ramp up his preseason routine a bit early, and lock in for a potential 10-month stretch of pitching. It's fair to assume a veteran like Miller will handle the situation with care, but if he's used often during the WBC, then he may be on an innings-limit early in the 2017 MLB season.
