Indians' Andrew Miller: Strikes out four in relief
Miller struck out four and didn't allow a hit or a walk in 1.2 innings during Wednesday's win against Texas.
Meanwhile, Cody Allen recorded a save in the game, but not before making things interesting by giving up a leadoff home run and allowing another run later in the inning. In his last four innings, Allen has allowed three home runs and four runs. At the moment, no change at closer seems to be coming for the Indians, but it is a situation that both owners of Allen and Miller should keep an eye on moving forward.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Allows one run, strikes out three Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Fan three through two frames•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Records first save of 2017•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Gives up first homer in Tuesday's loss•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Fans three Sunday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Continues to dominate hitters•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....