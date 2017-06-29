Miller struck out four and didn't allow a hit or a walk in 1.2 innings during Wednesday's win against Texas.

Meanwhile, Cody Allen recorded a save in the game, but not before making things interesting by giving up a leadoff home run and allowing another run later in the inning. In his last four innings, Allen has allowed three home runs and four runs. At the moment, no change at closer seems to be coming for the Indians, but it is a situation that both owners of Allen and Miller should keep an eye on moving forward.