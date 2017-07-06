Indians' Andrew Miller: To get more save chances
Miller will continue to see save opportunities as manager Terry Francona aims to limit the left-hander's workload for a bit, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Francona wants Miller and closer Cody Allen to share a similar workload this season. Entering Wednesday, the former has logged 10 more frames than the latter. "When they both have to pitch, there are going to be times Cody might go ahead of him because Andrew has carried such a workload that I'd like to see Cody shoulder that for a little bit," the skipper said. With a ninth-inning arm not always needed, moving Miller to that role would afford him some extra rest. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, figuring out how Francona moves his pieces won't be easy. What's most important will be to identify if one of the two emerges as the best option to close out games in the second half of 2017.
More News
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Pitches ninth for second save•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Strikes out four in relief•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Allows one run, strikes out three Thursday•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Fan three through two frames•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Records first save of 2017•
-
Indians' Andrew Miller: Gives up first homer in Tuesday's loss•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...