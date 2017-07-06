Miller will continue to see save opportunities as manager Terry Francona aims to limit the left-hander's workload for a bit, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Francona wants Miller and closer Cody Allen to share a similar workload this season. Entering Wednesday, the former has logged 10 more frames than the latter. "When they both have to pitch, there are going to be times Cody might go ahead of him because Andrew has carried such a workload that I'd like to see Cody shoulder that for a little bit," the skipper said. With a ninth-inning arm not always needed, moving Miller to that role would afford him some extra rest. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, figuring out how Francona moves his pieces won't be easy. What's most important will be to identify if one of the two emerges as the best option to close out games in the second half of 2017.