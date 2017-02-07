Adams was designated for assignment by the Indians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A spot was needed with Boone Logan's signing becoming official and Adams was the roster casualty. The 30-year-old struggled to a 9.82 ERA in 19 appearances with the Indians last season, but he had a 41:9 K:BB in 37.2 innings at Triple-A and he can pump his fastball in at over 96 mph on average. Adams figures to draw interest while on waivers.