Adams was designated for assignment by the Indians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A spot was needed with Boone Logan's signing becoming official and Adams was the roster casualty. The 30-year-old struggled to a 9.82 ERA in 19 appearances with the Indians last season, but he had a 41:9 K:BB in 37.2 innings at Triple-A and he can pump his fastball in at over 96 mph on average. Adams figures to draw interest while on waivers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola