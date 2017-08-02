Jackson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

This will just be a standard day off for Jackson, as the outfielder earned a breather after starting the past five games. In that span, he is 7-for-21 at the plate, with two extra-base hits and one RBI. Brandon Guyer will get the start in right field for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast