Indians' Austin Jackson: Day off Wednesday
Jackson is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
This will just be a standard day off for Jackson, as the outfielder earned a breather after starting the past five games. In that span, he is 7-for-21 at the plate, with two extra-base hits and one RBI. Brandon Guyer will get the start in right field for the series finale.
