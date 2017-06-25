Indians' Austin Jackson: Exits Sunday's game
Jackson left Sunday's contest with the Twins after the fourth inning with left quad tightness, The Akron Beacon Journal's Ryan Lewis reports.
Jackson reached on an infield single and took second base on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth before Daniel Robertson took his place in the field the next inning. It is not clear when Jackson appeared to suffer the injury, but he should be considered day-to-day.
