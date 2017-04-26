Jackson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the season, in Tuesday's loss to Houston.

Jackson's third-inning blast off 2015 AL Cy Young Dallas Keuchel was the outfielder's first homer since Oct. 1, 2015 (572 days) as a member of the Cubs. Over his last three games, the veteran is 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits. Jackson continues to provide a high level of production that was completely unexpected when he signed a minor-league deal before spring training. However, as part of a platoon, the 30-year-old's best suited for daily leagues.