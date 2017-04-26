Indians' Austin Jackson: Hammers first homer since 2015
Jackson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the season, in Tuesday's loss to Houston.
Jackson's third-inning blast off 2015 AL Cy Young Dallas Keuchel was the outfielder's first homer since Oct. 1, 2015 (572 days) as a member of the Cubs. Over his last three games, the veteran is 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits. Jackson continues to provide a high level of production that was completely unexpected when he signed a minor-league deal before spring training. However, as part of a platoon, the 30-year-old's best suited for daily leagues.
More News
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Slots in at center field Wednesday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Singles twice in season debut•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Starts Cleveland's second game•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Decision looming on veteran outfielder•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Roster spot hinges on health of others•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...