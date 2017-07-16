Jackson (quad) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Jackson experiencing no issues with his left quad while running the bases over the last few days, so he'll advance to the final stage of the recovery process. He's been sidelined for about three weeks with the injury and likely won't require a lengthy rehab assignment, so he could potentially rejoin the Indians later in the week. Once that happens, he could settle into the soft side of a platoon in right field.