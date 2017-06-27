Indians' Austin Jackson: Lands on DL
Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left quad strain.
The injury stems from Sunday's contest against the Twins, in which Jackson was forced to leave the game with tightness. After undergoing further tests Monday, it appears the ailment is serious enough to earn him a second trip to the DL, as he missed most of May with a toe injury. The prevailing timetable puts him on track to return just prior to the All-Star break, though the team may choose to hold him out until after the Midsummer Classic as a precaution. Right-handed reliever Brandon Armstrong will take his spot on the roster.
