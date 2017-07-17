Jackson went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two strikeouts in his first rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Columbus.

Seeing live action for the first time in three weeks, Jackson looked good overall in the Clippers' 3-0 victory. He was penciled in as the DH, so the next step will be logging some outfield innings. If no setbacks occur, Jackson should be back with the big-league club in another week or so.