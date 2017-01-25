Jackson and the Indians agreed to terms on a minor league deal Wednesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has spent time with the Mariners, Cubs and White Sox over the last two seasons after moving on from a three-plus-year stint in Detroit. Jackson, who underwent surgery in June to repair a torn meniscus, appeared in 54 games for the White Sox in 2016, hitting .254 with 18 RBI, 17 walks and 39 strikeouts in 203 plate appearances. While his deal with Cleveland is technically a minor league pact, it includes roughly $4 million in incentives as well as an opt-out should things not go Jackson's way in spring training. If Jackson fares well, he'll have a chance to make the Opening Day roster as a right-handed-hitting center fielder who would provide insurance behind Michael Brantley (shoulder).