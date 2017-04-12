Indians' Austin Jackson: Slots in at center field Wednesday
Jackson is in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, batting ninth and patrolling center field.
Tyler Naquin has struggled against left-handed pitching in his career, and with lefty Derek Holland toeing the rubber for the south-siders, Jackson will slot into the lineup for a start.
