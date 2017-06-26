Indians' Austin Jackson: Undergoing tests Monday
Jackson is having his strained left quad scanned Monday to determine the extent of the injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Jackson, who exited Sunday's game with the injury, is currently listed as day-to-day, but he could still land on the DL if his tests don't go well. With Brandon Guyer and Michael Brantley both returning from injuries Monday, the Indians' outfield has suddenly become a difficult space to find playing time, which is troubling news for the 30-year-old.
