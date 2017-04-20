Bradley homered for a second straight game and tallied five RBI in Double-A Akron's win on Wednesday.

After a slow start, the 20-year-old first baseman has logged eight RBI over his past three contests. Bradley is still hitting just .184 through 10 games, but his three home runs and team-high 11 walks have helped him post a respectable .781 OBP over 49 plate appearances.