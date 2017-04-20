Indians' Bobby Bradley: Drives in five Rubber Ducks on Wednesday
Bradley homered for a second straight game and tallied five RBI in Double-A Akron's win on Wednesday.
After a slow start, the 20-year-old first baseman has logged eight RBI over his past three contests. Bradley is still hitting just .184 through 10 games, but his three home runs and team-high 11 walks have helped him post a respectable .781 OBP over 49 plate appearances.
More News
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Struggling to start season at Double-A•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Making jump to Double-A Akron for 2017•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Still leading Carolina League in home runs•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Leads Carolina League in home runs•
-
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Power prospect worth watching•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...