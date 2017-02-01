Bradley will move up to Double-A Akron to begin 2017, SB Nation reports.

Bradley, a 20-year-old left-handed slugger, blasted 29 home runs at High-A Lynchburg while driving in 102 runs in 2016. Despite those eye-popping numbers, the first baseman also struck out 170 times in 485 at-bats while managing a .235/.344/.466, all of which were career lows. Still, there are few minor leaguers with the raw power of Bradley. With that said, he's got some ladder left to climb before he makes it to the bigs, leaving his 2017 value limited to dynasty formats.