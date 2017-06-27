Indians' Bobby Bradley: Making progress at Double-A
Bradley, 21, is hitting .314 over his last 10 games for Double-A Akron.
After a horrific start, Bradley is now slashing .247/.343/.450 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 66 games. As a means for comparison, Bradley hit .235 last year at High-A. His massive power potential from the left side at just 21 years of age still makes him a worthy prospect in most dynasty formats.
