Indians' Bobby Bradley: Struggling to start season at Double-A
Bradley, 20, is just 3-for-25 (.120) with one home run and three RBI through eight games for Double-A Akron.
Not surprisingly, Bradley has 11 strikeouts over that span. The Indians have not been shy about challenging Bradley, who will not turn 21 years of age until the end of May. His power potential is massive, but he also hit just .235 last season and fanned 170 times in 131 games. Bradley will likely need to refine his "all-or-nothing" approach at the dish as he ascends to the higher levels.
