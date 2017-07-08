Bradley is working hard to improve defensively at first base in hopes of making his major-league debut in 2018, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports.

Bradley made 30 errors in the last two seasons, but has just four through 77 games with Double-A Akron this year. Improving in the field will help his chances of making the Tribe's 25-man roster considering not many hitters can make a long-term living in MLB serving solely as a DH. Bradley is hitting .265/.354/.504 with 32 extra-base hits, including 15 homers, in 268 at-bats this season, and the 21-year-old is undoubtedly the organization's best power-hitting prospect.