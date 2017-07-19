Indians' Boone Logan: Exits Wednesday's game
Logan went down with an apparent injury after throwing a pitch that walked Brandon Belt in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes reports.
Logan recorded three outs during his time on the mound, but was clearly hampered by an injury following his 3-2 pitch to Belt during Wednesday's contest. The reliever was replaced by Bryan Shaw, although there has yet to be any word on what caused Logan to leave the game. The Indians will likely release information on the left-hander's condition following the conclusion of the game.
