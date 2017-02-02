Logan agreed to a one-year contract with the Indians on Thursday pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal also includes a club option for 2018, but regardless of the terms, this move is big for Cleveland's bullpen. Although they already have one of the best lefties in the game residing in their bullpen (Andrew Miller) as well as Ryan Merritt and Shawn Morimando competing for innings, Logan has been one of the top LOOGY's in the league for quite some time, most recently holding opposing lefties to a .142 batting average while posting a 40:9 K:BB in 119 chances. The 32-year-old may not be as prominent of a piece as he was in the Rockies bullpen, but he should continue to eat up a significant number of innings if he can continue to get left-handed hitters out consistently.