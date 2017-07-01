Logan has a 2.95 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 18.1 innings (34 appearances) this season.

The veteran left-hander is holding lefties to a .233/.313/.349 slash line in 43 at-bats, and has also stifled right-handed hitters in fewer opportunities. Logan has a 25:6 K:BB but has only pitched a full inning in 10 of his appearances this season, limiting his viability as a consistent option in standard formats.