Indians' Boone Logan: Pitching well in specialist role
Logan has a 2.95 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 18.1 innings (34 appearances) this season.
The veteran left-hander is holding lefties to a .233/.313/.349 slash line in 43 at-bats, and has also stifled right-handed hitters in fewer opportunities. Logan has a 25:6 K:BB but has only pitched a full inning in 10 of his appearances this season, limiting his viability as a consistent option in standard formats.
More News
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Struggling after great start•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Providing nice return for new team•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Succeeding early on•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Earns first hold with new team•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Finding rhythm as Opening Day nears•
-
Indians' Boone Logan: Finds new role in Tribe bullpen•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...