Logan signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Indians on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The deal was agreed upon last week, but the Indians officially announced the signing on Tuesday, designating Austin Adams at the same time to make room on the roster. Logan has been dominant against lefties over his career, holding opponents to a .142 batting average while posting a 40:9 K:BB ratio against 119 batters in 2016. He'll be an important part of the stacked Indians bullpen in 2017.