Zimmer has been invited to attend major league camp for spring training, MiLB.com reports.

The Indians' first-round selection in the 2014 MLB Draft ranks as the organization's No. 5 prospect and will be a non-roster invitee this spring. He struggled once he reached Triple-A Columbus in 2016 (.242/.349/.305 over 128 at-bats), but the 24-year-old still has a great ceiling and could help the Indians as soon as this season. Zimmer's combination of power and speed makes him an attractive talent across all fantasy formats -- he combined for 15 home runs and 38 stolen bases between Double- and Triple-A last year.