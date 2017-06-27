Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Monday's win over Texas.

The rookie sports an impressive .298/.371/.490 slash line with four homers, 22 RBI, 13 runs and seven stolen bases through just 116 plate appearances. Zimmer boasts the coveted cross-category profile to be a go-to fantasy asset. Unfortunately, he's been locked into the bottom half of the Cleveland lineup, which caps his upside in the counting stats.