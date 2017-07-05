Zimmer will bat leadoff and play in center for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With Jason Kipnis out of the lineup due to neck spasms, Zimmer will get a chance to hit at the top of the order for Cleveland. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the team thus far since coming up in mid-May, and could get a few chances to garner more at-bats if Kipnis winds up missing more than just one game.