Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Leads off Wednesday
Zimmer will bat leadoff and play in center for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
With Jason Kipnis out of the lineup due to neck spasms, Zimmer will get a chance to hit at the top of the order for Cleveland. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the team thus far since coming up in mid-May, and could get a few chances to garner more at-bats if Kipnis winds up missing more than just one game.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Keeps good times rolling with two RBI•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not starting Friday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Day off Thursday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Shines in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Sits versus lefty Friday•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...