Zimmer will bat leadoff and play in center for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

With Jason Kipnis out of the lineup due to neck spasms, Zimmer will get a chance to hit at the top of the order for Cleveland. The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the team thus far since coming up in mid-May, and could get a few chances to garner more at-bats if Kipnis winds up missing more than just one game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast