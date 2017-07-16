Zimmer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Zimmer will hit the bench with southpaw Sean Manaea taking the hill for the Athletics in the series finale, affording Abraham Almonte a start in center field. The Indians are due to face left-handed starters (Matt Moore and Ty Blach) in the first two games of their series with the Giants during the upcoming week, and while Zimmer won't necessarily be kept out of the lineup for both of those games, he'll likely bat further down in the order after manning the leadoff spot in the first two games out of the All-Star break.