Aiken says that he'll enter spring training healthy and expects all of his pitches will be ready to go, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

As Aiken looks ahead to 2017, he'll do so without lingering questions about his health, a feeling he hasn't experienced in a couple of seasons. Aiken is nearly two years removed from Tommy John, yet the Indians continue to treat him with extreme caution. He should see his workload increase this spring, giving the righty's stock a slight uptick. Cleveland's first-round pick in 2015, and No. 9 overall prospect, was tattooed for 19 earned runs over 24 innings (7.13 ERA) in the Arizona League last fall. Aiken is the definition of a high-risk, high-reward player, and those dynasty league owners who employ such strategies will certainly be attracted to him.