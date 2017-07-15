Aiken dealt six innings in his first scoreless outing of the season Friday for Low-A Lake County.

Aiken is just 2-10 for the Captains through 18 starts this season, and the 20-year-old's 4.10 ERA and 1.76 WHIP aren't indicative of growth on behalf of the 2015 first-round pick. With a 57:67 K:BB through 90 innings, Aiken most certainly won't move up the organization's minor-league ladder in 2017.