Indians' Brady Aiken: Nabs first scoreless outing of 2017
Aiken dealt six innings in his first scoreless outing of the season Friday for Low-A Lake County.
Aiken is just 2-10 for the Captains through 18 starts this season, and the 20-year-old's 4.10 ERA and 1.76 WHIP aren't indicative of growth on behalf of the 2015 first-round pick. With a 57:67 K:BB through 90 innings, Aiken most certainly won't move up the organization's minor-league ladder in 2017.
More News
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Picks up first win at Low-A•
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Preparing to tackle first full season•
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Confident arm is ready to go•
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Begins 2017 in good health•
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Makes professional debut•
-
Indians' Brady Aiken: Pitching in extended spring training•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...