Indians' Brandon Guyer: Believes swing is sound
Guyer believes his swing is in a good place, but a lack of plate discipline is hurting his early-season numbers, Rock Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Indians traded for Guyer last season because of his ability to hit left-handers. In 2016, the outfielder dropped a .333 batting average alongside a 1.013 OPS in 123 at-bats versus southpaws. However, the 31-year-old has struggled against that group early in 2017, slashing .148/.179/.259 with five strikeouts through 27 at-bats (he had just 17 strikeouts against lefties last year). Guyer's not discouraged, though, and has an idea of how to rebound. "I'm getting there," he said. "It's a little slower process than it ever has been for me in the big leagues. The thing is I feel good at the plate. I feel like I'm swinging at bad pitches," Guyer added. "I'm getting in good counts for the most part. It's a weird game. You're going to be hot and cold and I'm cold right now. I know that will change. I'll keep putting the work in - brighter days are ahead."
