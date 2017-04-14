Indians' Brandon Guyer: Hitting third Friday
Guyer is batting third and playing left field Friday against the Tigers.
With Michael Brantley getting the night off, Guyer will have the opportunity to assume a prominent position in the Indians lineup. The 31-year-old has a good history against left-handers like Detroit starter Daniel Norris, so he could be in line for a few extra RBI opportunities Friday night with the new (albeit temporary) spot in the lineup.
