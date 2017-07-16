Indians' Brandon Guyer: Moves into leadoff spot
Guyer will bat leadoff and man right field Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
With lefty Sean Manaea on the mound for the Athletics to open up a stretch of three consecutive games in which the Indians are scheduled to face southpaws, Guyer, who has mashed lefties throughout his career, could be a fixture in the lineup in the short term. Guyer's .194/.270/.284 line on the season has made him a disappointment, which figures to keep his ownership low in DFS contests.
