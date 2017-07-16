Guyer will bat leadoff and man right field Sunday against the Athletics, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

With lefty Sean Manaea on the mound for the Athletics to open up a stretch of three consecutive games in which the Indians are scheduled to face southpaws, Guyer, who has mashed lefties throughout his career, could be a fixture in the lineup in the short term. Guyer's .194/.270/.284 line on the season has made him a disappointment, which figures to keep his ownership low in DFS contests.