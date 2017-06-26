Guyer was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Guyer hasn't played since May 12 due to a left wrist injury, though he appears ready to go following six rehab games with Triple-A Columbus. The 31-year-old could be hard-pressed for playing time in a suddenly crowded Indians outfield, as Bradley Zimmer and Lonnie Chisenhall have emerged as productive everyday options and Michael Brantley is also returning from the DL. If he can't improve upon his dismal .182 average, Guyer may very well get himself booted off the power-stacked Cleveland roster.