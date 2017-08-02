Indians' Brandon Guyer: Seeing increased starts
Guyer will start in right field and bat seventh against the Red Sox.
Manager Terry Francona had inserted Guyer into the lineup against opposing lefty starters in three of the Indians' last five games, and the outfielder will now receive an opportunity to take on a righty in reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello. Guyer came through with two hits -- including a home run -- Tuesday, but he'll be hard pressed to remain productive in the series finale, given his underwhelming .238/.312/.336 career mark against right-handers.
