Guyer and the Indians agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The contract reportedly also includes a team option for the 2019 season. Guyer appeared in 38 games for the Indians after coming over from Tampa Bay in August and hit .333 with 14 RBI and two home runs across 96 plate appearances. In the postseason, Guyer notched six hits in 18 at-bats, to go with four walks and three RBI. Expect Guyer to platoon with Lonnie Chisenhall in right field this season, seeing the bulk of his at-bats against lefties. Guyer is a career .289 hitter versus southpaws, compared to just .236 against right-handers.