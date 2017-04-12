Indians' Brandon Guyer: Takes over in right field
Guyer will bat sixth and man right field Wednesday against the White Sox.
Guyer has an excellent track record against lefties, so he'll enter the lineup with southpaw Derek Holland taking the hill for Chicago. This move will send Abraham Almonte to the bench for the evening.
